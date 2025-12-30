When does The Traitors start? Date, times and how to watch series four of hit BBC show
- The fourth series of The Traitors will launch on BBC1 and iPlayer on Thursday, 1 January, at 8 pm.
- Claudia Winkleman returns as host, overseeing a new group of contestants in the Scottish castle vying for a significant cash prize.
- The initial week's episodes will broadcast on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, before the 12-part series adopts a regular Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday schedule.
- Most episodes are scheduled for 8pm, although episode three on Saturday, 3 January, will have an earlier start time of 7:45 pm.
- Comedian Ed Gamble will also return to host the companion podcast, The Traitors: Uncloaked, available on BBC2, iPlayer and BBC Sounds after each main episode.