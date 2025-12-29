Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

The Traitors’ Claudia Winkleman says there will be ‘truly extraordinary’ twists

The Traitors hints at big switch with cryptic red cloak teaser
  • The fourth regular series of the BBC show "The Traitors" is scheduled to begin on New Year's Day, Thursday 1 January.
  • Presenter Claudia Winkleman has teased "truly extraordinary" twists and new gameplay for the upcoming series, promising moments that made her gasp.
  • Speculation is rife among fans regarding a red cloak featured in promotional materials, which differs from the traditional green cloaks of traitors and could indicate a new secret role or hierarchy.
  • Winkleman noted that the new cast plays the game in an "extraordinary way" that will surprise viewers expecting familiar patterns.
  • The upcoming series follows the highly successful first UK celebrity edition, which attracted 15 million viewers.
