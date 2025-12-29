The Traitors’ Claudia Winkleman says there will be ‘truly extraordinary’ twists
- The fourth regular series of the BBC show "The Traitors" is scheduled to begin on New Year's Day, Thursday 1 January.
- Presenter Claudia Winkleman has teased "truly extraordinary" twists and new gameplay for the upcoming series, promising moments that made her gasp.
- Speculation is rife among fans regarding a red cloak featured in promotional materials, which differs from the traditional green cloaks of traitors and could indicate a new secret role or hierarchy.
- Winkleman noted that the new cast plays the game in an "extraordinary way" that will surprise viewers expecting familiar patterns.
- The upcoming series follows the highly successful first UK celebrity edition, which attracted 15 million viewers.