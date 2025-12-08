Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

I’m a Celebrity runner-up gives verdict on new King of the Jungle

I’m a Celeb 2025: Watch moment King of the Jungle announced
  • Social media star Morgan Burtwistle, known as Angryginge, was crowned King Of The Jungle in the ITV reality series I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!
  • Celebs Go Dating host Tom Read Wilson, who finished as runner-up, declared that Angryginge was the rightful winner, calling him 'the titan of the trials'.
  • Read Wilson stated that Burtwistle 'had to win' due to his endurance throughout the series and his success in challenges, making him richly deserving.
  • Burtwistle, 24, expressed that his victory was a 'dream come true' and admitted he had not expected to win the coveted title.
  • Former EastEnders actress Shona McGarty secured third place in the competition, describing her experience as a 'healing process' for her anxiety.
