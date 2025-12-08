Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! runner-up Tom Read Wilson has declared that social media star Angryginge was the rightful winner of the ITV reality series, stating the YouTuber "had to win" the competition.

Morgan Burtwistle, known online as Angryginge, was crowned King Of The Jungle during Sunday’s final, triumphing over the 39-year-old Celebs Go Dating receptionist.

Speaking on ITV’s Good Morning Britain, Read Wilson expressed his conviction, saying: "I have to say, I thought Ginge had to win, not only because his time had been so stretchy, I mean he did the whole stint, which must have left him absolutely threadbare.

“But also because he was the titan of the trials, he’d go out and you’d know that he’d come back with half the astral plane, and I just felt that in every conceivable way, he was so richly deserving, and I think I would’ve had a great pang of guilt if I’d pinched it from him to be honest."

Tom and Ginge during the I'm a Celebrity finale ( ITV )

The 24-year-old Burtwistle described his victory as a "dream come true" and admitted he had not anticipated winning the coveted title. Former EastEnders actress Shona McGarty secured third place in the competition.

In her exit interview, McGarty, 34, said: “My anxiety has been up and down for as long as I can remember, but in here, I’ve learned a lot about myself, and I feel like it’s been a bit of a healing process for me.”

Looking ahead, Read Wilson, who was the 2020 Celebrity Mastermind champion, shared his diverse career aspirations. He remarked: "I so like having lots of sandboxes to play in, and I love writing, I love treading the boards, I love doing little bits of presenting. So I think if it could be a sort of vast and varied a panoply as I could possibly conjure, that would make me happy."

He also reflected on his late entry into the jungle alongside TV presenter Vogue Williams, noting that being "flanked" by her had eased the experience.

"That was great, because we were both very, very fretful, and I think when we realised how fretful the other one was, we thought, ‘Oh, well, we’re a fretful duo’, which makes it never quite so bad," he added.