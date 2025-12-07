I’m a Celeb 2025 live: Jack Osborne shares heartwarming news after elimination
The surprise exit means that three stars are headed to Sunday night’s finale
The grand final of I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! is on its way, with three campmates confirmed to duke it out for the title of King or Queen of the Jungle.
Despite speculation that this series would end with an all-male final, it was rapper Aitch who stumbled at the last hurdle on Saturday night, with viewers giving him the least votes and sending him home.
This meant that TikTok star Angryginge, actor Shona McGarty and Celebs Go Dating host Tom Read Wilson are this year’s finalists.
As he left camp, Aitch told his campmates that he predicted that he wouldn’t make the final and saw his departure coming, while revealing that he wanted his jungle BFF and fellow Mancunian Ginge to take the win.
Elsewhere, former campmate Jack Osbourne, who was eliminated on Friday night, has revealed that his wife Aree is pregnant with their second child, and that the couple told his late father Ozzy that he would be a grandfather again before his death.
I’m a Celebrity concludes on Sunday at 9pm on ITV and ITVX.
Jack Osbourne reveals he and wife Aree are expecting second child
Jack Osbourne has shared that he and his wife Aree are expecting their second child, and that his late father Ozzy was told the news before his death.
The reality TV star, 40, who has four children, was eliminated from I’m a Celeb on Friday night. After being reunited with Aree, he confirmed that she is pregnant.
“It’s awesome, it’s been partly a healthy distraction, partly healing, probably in that kind of ‘full circle’ category, in a weird way,” he said.
“It’s very much taken energy out of the grieving side of things and parked in a bit more hopefulness.”
Jack told The Sun: “It’s been easy for me. It’s been a lot harder for my wife! We’re super-excited. It was sort of planned, I should say. It was maybe a little earlier than expected.”
Jack and Aree first met on a dating app in 2019 before the couple married in secret in 2023.
Jack shares children Pearl, 13, Andy, 10, and Minnie, seven, with his ex-wife Lisa Stelley, whom he split from in 2018.
He also shared the news of Aree’s pregnancy to Instagram, adding the caption: “Oops I did it again!”
