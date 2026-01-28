‘Tom Cruise has totally changed what’s expected for actors’, says Oscar nominee
- Ethan Hawke stated that Tom Cruise has "totally changed what's expected for actors" by performing his own death-defying stunts.
- Hawke expressed concern that this trend makes other actors feel inferior if they choose to use stunt teams.
- Cruise is famous for executing dangerous stunts in the Mission: Impossible franchise, including hanging off a plane and holding his breath underwater for over six minutes.
- Hawke, who recently received an Oscar nomination, performed his own "human" stunts in his new film, The Weight, which premiered to positive reviews at Sundance.
- The Academy is set to introduce a Best Stunt Design category at the Oscars in 2028, acknowledging the importance of stunt work.