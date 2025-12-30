Why Thomas Skinner broke down in tears on The Celebrity Apprentice
- Thomas Skinner became emotional during his reunion with Lord Alan Sugar on The Celebrity Apprentice.
- The 34-year-old teared up, stating that his original appearance on the show six years ago had changed his life.
- Lord Sugar questioned Skinner's 'celebrity status' during their encounter in the boardroom.
- Skinner has previously featured in other celebrity editions of programmes such as MasterChef, The Wheel, and Strictly Come Dancing.
- The reunion took place on Monday, 29 December, marking Skinner's return to the show.