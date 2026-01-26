The Traitors announced for 2027 return - with a twist
- The critically acclaimed television series, The Traitors, is set to debut as a theatrical production in London in 2027.
- Production companies Studio Lambert and Neal Street Productions are collaborating on the stage adaptation, with Olivier Award-winning director Robert Hastie and acclaimed writer John Finnemore leading the creative team.
- Stephen Lambert, CEO of Studio Lambert, expressed excitement for the venture, promising an intense and joyful experience for faithful fans.
- The news follows the show's highly successful fourth series, which concluded with Rachel Duffy and Stephen Libby crowned winners, drawing an average overnight audience of 9.4 million viewers.
- The Traitors, hosted by Claudia Winkleman, sees contestants attempt to identify and banish secret 'Traitors' in pursuit of a cash prize, and has proven a ratings success for the BBC since its 2022 UK launch.