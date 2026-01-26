The Traitors confirmed for West End stage production in 2027
The critically acclaimed television phenomenon, The Traitors, is set to make its theatrical debut in London in 2027, producers have announced.
The news follows a highly successful run for the programme, which recently concluded its fourth series with traitors Rachel Duffy and Stephen Libby crowned winners, drawing an average overnight audience of 9.4 million viewers for its tense finale, according to the BBC.
Production companies Studio Lambert and Neal Street Productions are collaborating to bring the globally popular reality format to the stage. Olivier Award-winning director Robert Hastie will helm the production, with the script being penned by acclaimed comedy writer and actor John Finnemore, known for his work on the BBC radio sitcom Cabin Pressure.
Stephen Lambert, CEO of Studio Lambert, expressed his enthusiasm for the venture, stating: "Taking The Traitors from screen to stage is a hugely exciting next step for this much-loved brand. Partnering with Neal Street Productions, a true theatrical powerhouse, allows us to reimagine the show as a bold and surprising theatrical performance. Faithful fans should expect an intense, joyful night out as we reveal a thrilling new hunting ground for our Traitors."
Caro Newling, co-founder of Neal Street Productions, added: "In developing The Traitors for the stage, Neal Street and Studio Lambert have curated a team of brilliant faithful theatre-makers led by director Rob Hastie and writer John Finnemore to bring a bold, structural twist to the format that only the live medium can provide."
Hosted by Claudia Winkleman, The Traitors sees a group of 22 contestants, predominantly "Faithfuls", attempt to identify and banish a minority of "Traitors" who secretly eliminate players each night, all in pursuit of a cash prize. Set in the dramatic Scottish Highlands, the award-winning show combines challenges to build the prize pot with nightly roundtable discussions where contestants vote to banish suspected traitors.
The franchise has proven a ratings juggernaut for the BBC, with a celebrity spin-off last autumn seeing comedian Alan Carr emerge victorious. Its final episode attracted 14.9 million viewers, marking the biggest TV audience of 2025.
The UK version, launched in 2022, is an adaptation of the original Dutch series, De Verraders, which premiered in 2021. The format has since achieved international success, with adaptations across Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, France, Canada, and the USA.
Further details regarding the theatrical adaptation of The Traitors are expected to be released in due course.
