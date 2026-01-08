Why The Traitors fans think two more contestants have a hidden connection
- Fans of The Traitors have developed a new theory suggesting contestants Maz and Amanda may have worked together as police officers.
- Maz, previously identified as a civil servant, revealed in a diary room segment that he is a retired police officer.
- Amanda is also a retired detective, a fact she has not disclosed to her fellow contestants.
- This theory aligns with a broader theme in the current series, where other contestants, such as Judy and Roxy (mother and daughter) and Ellie and Ross (a couple), have hidden pre-existing relationships.
- The latest episode concluded with three Faithfuls – Reece, Maz, and Sam – at risk of being murdered by the Traitors.