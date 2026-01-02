Traitors contestants urged to avoid theory after first banishment goes wrong
- Child liaison officer Judy became the first contestant to be banished from The Traitors’ castle.
- She was voted off during Friday’s roundtable following suspicions raised by account manager Sam.
- Upon her exit, Judy revealed she was a faithful, which surprised the other contestants.
- Fellow contestant Roxy expressed frustration, urging others to avoid a 'herd mentality'.
- It was previously revealed that Roxy is Judy's daughter, a fact she has not yet disclosed to the other players.