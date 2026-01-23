Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

The Traitors final: Total prize money revealed for winners of the show

Rachel’s fate decided by chance in The Traitors finale
  • The final prize total for the winners of this season of The Traitors has been revealed.
  • The winner of the show will take home £95,750.
  • The money was earned from completing challenges throughout the series.
  • In the final mission, the finalists won £9,000 after crossing a Loch. They secured an extra £10,000 after abseiling down a cliff and getting to their helicopter on time.
  • Speaking after the challenge, Rachel, a Traitor, said she was “really proud” of herself, while Jack reflected on an “amazing” experience.
