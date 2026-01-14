Inside Claudia Winkleman’s personal touch with Traitors contestants
- Claudia Winkleman, presenter of The Traitors, has been praised for her unique approach to hosting, maintaining genuine care and contact with former contestants.
- She regularly engages with contestants on social media and messages them to check on their well-being, demonstrating a personal investment beyond the show.
- Former Traitor Paul Gorton recounted an encounter where Winkleman showed genuine interest in his family, highlighting her supportive and caring nature.
- Gorton described Winkleman as a 'full-on stand-up comedian' and an 'extraordinary woman', expressing anticipation for her upcoming projects.
- Winkleman is launching her own BBC chat show in March, which is expected to further showcase her talent and personality to a wider audience.