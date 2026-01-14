Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Inside Claudia Winkleman’s personal touch with Traitors contestants

Claudia Winkleman reveals bizarre injury she suffered on Traitors set
  • Claudia Winkleman, presenter of The Traitors, has been praised for her unique approach to hosting, maintaining genuine care and contact with former contestants.
  • She regularly engages with contestants on social media and messages them to check on their well-being, demonstrating a personal investment beyond the show.
  • Former Traitor Paul Gorton recounted an encounter where Winkleman showed genuine interest in his family, highlighting her supportive and caring nature.
  • Gorton described Winkleman as a 'full-on stand-up comedian' and an 'extraordinary woman', expressing anticipation for her upcoming projects.
  • Winkleman is launching her own BBC chat show in March, which is expected to further showcase her talent and personality to a wider audience.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in