The Traitors 2026 live: Response to Matthew’s treacherous deal to be revealed in tonight’s episode
Last Friday’s episode ended on a huge cliffhanger as Matthew made the Traitors an intriguing offer
We’re now into the second half of this year’s series of The Traitors – and with the prize pot building up nicely, the Faithfuls are doing everything they can to catch the Traitors. Well, most of them are.
Last Friday’s (9 January) episode ended on a cliffhanger as Matthew made Stephen and Rachel a surprising offer. The 35-year-old was one of three contestants who won the chance to talk to the Traitors via a confessional box.
Matthew used the second of his two questions to suggest a plan: murder (the lovely) Jessie, and seduce him to the dark side at the next opportunity.
Just over half of the series’ contestants remain in the castle and two of them are the Traitors secretly working against the rest of the gang. The last banishment saw the Faithfuls successfully oust their second Traitor, Fiona – who had unwittingly pushed herself into the spotlight with a somewhat reckless move against Rachel.
The Traitors airs on BBC One at 8pm.
Follow along below for live updates ahead of tonight’s episode…
Where we left things off…
It feels like an age ago now but last Friday’s episode was truly explosive. If you need a reminder, then we finished with Matthew trying to do a deal with the devil(s).
Speaking to them via the confessional box, he made the Traitors an offer: Kill Jessie, then seduce him at the next opportunity.
It will be very interesting to see what the Traitors say, but don’t forget – they are allowed to lie to him.
I guess the first indication we’ll get of whether they like the idea is when we find out who they choose to murder next?
Matthew was one of three contestants who won the chance to talk to the Traitors so we’ll also get to find out how Harriet’s interaction with them goes.
The third person to win was Rachel, who is (obviously) a Traitor. This means she’s going to have to come up with a good cover story to tell the Faithfuls instead...
Who has left so far?
There are just 13 contestants left in the castle - and two of them are Traitors.
Here’s a full rundown of all the exits so far...
Who has left The Traitors 2026 so far?
