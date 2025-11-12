Tess Daly shares moment she calls ‘greatest honour’ of her 25-year career
- Tess Daly, co-host ofStrictly Come Dancing, was appointed a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) for her services to broadcasting.
- She attended the investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle with her husband, Vernon Kay, dedicating the honour to her late father.
- Ms Daly described the MBE as the 'greatest honour' of her 25-year career, noting the King put her at ease during their conversation.
- The King acknowledged her contributions to The King's Trust, where she serves as an ambassador.
- Ms Daly and her co-host, Claudia Winkleman, announced their departure from Strictly Come Dancing after the forthcoming Christmas special.