Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Tess Daly shares moment she calls ‘greatest honour’ of her 25-year career

Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly thank Strictly Come Dancing fans for 'beautiful' messages after exit
  • Tess Daly, co-host ofStrictly Come Dancing, was appointed a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) for her services to broadcasting.
  • She attended the investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle with her husband, Vernon Kay, dedicating the honour to her late father.
  • Ms Daly described the MBE as the 'greatest honour' of her 25-year career, noting the King put her at ease during their conversation.
  • The King acknowledged her contributions to The King's Trust, where she serves as an ambassador.
  • Ms Daly and her co-host, Claudia Winkleman, announced their departure from Strictly Come Dancing after the forthcoming Christmas special.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in