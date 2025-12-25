Strictly Come Dancing duo set for emotional Christmas special farewell
- Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman are hosting their final episode of Strictly Come Dancing on Christmas Day, after more than a decade co-hosting the BBC show.
- Daly began presenting the show 21 years ago, with Winkleman joining her in 2014, having previously hosted the sister show It Takes Two.
- The duo announced their departure in October, stating it “feels like the right time” and that they had always planned to leave together.
- They recently received MBEs from King Charles III and were honoured with a special message from Queen Camilla during their final live show.
- Their final appearance will be in the Strictly Christmas Special, where Daly will perform an Argentine tango and Winkleman will feature in a Love Actually parody, while bookmakers speculate on their replacements.