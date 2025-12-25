Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Strictly Come Dancing duo set for emotional Christmas special farewell

Tess Daly (right) and Claudia Winkleman will host Strictly Come Dancing for the final time on Christmas Day
Tess Daly (right) and Claudia Winkleman will host Strictly Come Dancing for the final time on Christmas Day (BBC)
  • Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman are hosting their final episode of Strictly Come Dancing on Christmas Day, after more than a decade co-hosting the BBC show.
  • Daly began presenting the show 21 years ago, with Winkleman joining her in 2014, having previously hosted the sister show It Takes Two.
  • The duo announced their departure in October, stating it “feels like the right time” and that they had always planned to leave together.
  • They recently received MBEs from King Charles III and were honoured with a special message from Queen Camilla during their final live show.
  • Their final appearance will be in the Strictly Christmas Special, where Daly will perform an Argentine tango and Winkleman will feature in a Love Actually parody, while bookmakers speculate on their replacements.
