Strictly shares details of Tess and Claudia’s emotional send-off

Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly receive special farewell message from Royalty
  • The upcomingStrictly Come Dancing Christmas special will mark the final joint hosting appearance for Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman.
  • Tess Daly is scheduled to perform an Argentine tango with professional dancer Aljaz Skorjanec during the festive episode.
  • Claudia Winkleman will feature in a parody of the beloved Christmas film Love Actually, alongside composer Dave Arch.
  • Daly and Winkleman received an emotional tribute, including a special message from Queen Camilla, during the recent series finale.
  • The Christmas special, airing on BBC One and iPlayer from 5:30 pm on Christmas Day, will also see six celebrities compete for the champion title, with the studio audience determining the winner.
