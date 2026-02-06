Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

All the celebrity cameos in Taylor Swift’s ‘Opalite’ music video

Taylor Swift 'Invites' Graham Norton To Her Wedding
  • Taylor Swift has released the Nineties-inspired music video for her hit single "Opalite", featuring fellow guests from her appearance on The Graham Norton Show.
  • The video's concept was sparked by a light-hearted joke from Irish actor Domhnall Gleeson during their appearance on the chat show.
  • Gleeson and Swift star as individuals in unhappy relationships who find each other after trying a mysterious product advertised by Cillian Murphy.
  • Lewis Capaldi appears as a mall photographer, while Jodie Turner-Smith and Greta Lee make cameo appearances on retro TV screens.
  • The "Opalite" music video is currently exclusively available for streaming on Spotify and Apple Music.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in