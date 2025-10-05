Taylor Swift reveals surprising fact about ‘The Life of a Showgirl’
- Taylor Swift released her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, on 3 October.
- She revealed on BBC Radio 2 that her record label was unaware of the album's existence until it was fully completed and all artwork was shot.
- Swift attributed her ability to keep the project secret to her close friends, who "do not snitch", and her in-house team.
- The album features 12 songs, including Opalite, which she confirmed is dedicated to her fiancé, Travis Kelce.
- Following UK media appearances, Swift is scheduled to appear on US talk shows, including The Tonight Show and Late Night with Seth Meyers.