Taylor Swift confirms long-rumoured documentary
- Taylor Swift has announced a six-part documentary series and a concert film about her record-breaking Eras Tour.
- Both will be released on Disney+ on 12 December, the day before her 36th birthday.
- The documentary offers an intimate look at Swift's life during the tour, featuring cameos from Travis Kelce and other artists.
- The concert film, titled “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The Final Show”, was filmed at the tour's finale in Vancouver.
- This release marks the first time fans will see material incorporating songs from her 2024 album, “The Tortured Poets Department”.