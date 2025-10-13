Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Taylor Swift has announced that she is releasing a six-part documentary series about her record-breaking Eras tour to Disney+ on 12 December, the day before her 36th birthday.

The pop star is currently at the top of the charts with her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, which was written and produced while she was still on the road performing the Eras tour.

The live behemoth, which grossed around $2bn (£1.49bn), involved Swift playing 149 concerts in 51 cities across five continents, to more than 10 million fans. The setlist comprised “acts” of songs from all of her albums to date, including her 2006 self-titled debut, 2017’s Reputation, her 2020 “sister albums” Folklore and Evermore, and 2022’s Midnights.

The tour was launched at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on 17 March 2023 and concluded in Vancouver on Sunday 8 December 2024.

A documentary about the tour had long been the subject of rumour. Swift confirmed the news in a post to her Instagram account on Monday 13 October, along with the reveal that the docuseries would be accompanied by the simultaneous release of a new concert film: Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The Final Show, which was shot at the finale in Vancouver.

“It was the End of an Era and we knew it,” Swift said in her statement. “We wanted to remember every moment leading up to the culmination of the most important and intense chapter of our lives, so we allowed filmmakers to capture this tour and all the stories woven throughout it as it wound down. And to film the final show in its entirety.”

The documentary series is described as “an intimate look at Taylor’s life as her tour made headlines and thrilled fans around the world”. A trailer for the project includes glimpses of cameos from her fiance Travis Kelce, opening acts Gracie Abrams and Sabrina Carpenter, and surprise guests Ed Sheeran and Florence Welch.

The first two of the six episodes will be made available for streaming on Disney+ on 12 December, with two episodes at a time released fornightly.

It will mark the first time fans will see material filmed after songs from Swift’s 2024 album, The Tortured Poets Department, were added to her setlist from 9 May last year. Her earlier Eras tour theatrical concert film, which was also eventually released on Disney+, came out before TTPD.

The announcement comes not long after it was confirmed that Swift had broken the first-week sales record in the US with The Life of a Showgirl, shifting over 3.5 million units in just five days. The previous record was held by Adele, who achieved 3.482 million sales in 2015 within the first seven days of releasing 25.

This was despite the album receiving some of the most divisive reactions of Swift’s career, something she addressed in a recent interview with Zane Lowe. “I welcome the chaos,” she said. “If it’s the first week of my album release and you are saying either my name or my album title, you’re helping,” she said.

“And art, I have a lot of respect for people’s subjective opinions on art. I’m not the art police. It’s like everybody is allowed to feel exactly how they want. And what our goal is as entertainers is to be a mirror.”

Swift’s promotional event, Taylor Swift: The Release Party of a Showgirl, also debuted at No 1 at the US box office with $33m with just a three-day run.