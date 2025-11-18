Strictly star clarifies absence from spin-off show following fan concern
- Vicky Pattison, recently eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing, was absent from Monday night's spin-off show, It Takes Two.
- Her absence from the traditional post-elimination appearance sparked worry and confusion among fans on social media.
- Pattison clarified on Instagram that she missed the show due to prior commitments for her 38th birthday celebrations.
- She confirmed that she and her professional partner, Kai Widdrington, are scheduled to appear on It Takes Two on Wednesday.
- Pattison and Widdrington were eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing on Sunday after their jive failed to impress judges in a dance-off.