Strictly judge describes witnessing mother choke and struggle with ‘debilitating’ condition
- Strictly Come Dancing head judge Shirley Ballas is raising awareness about Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) following her mother Audrey’s diagnosis in 2022.
- Ballas described witnessing her mother choke and struggle for breath as 'really quite scary' and 'debilitating', noting the condition will not improve.
- Her mother, who had smoked since childhood, had been suffering for many years before diagnosis, with doctors warning of severe complications from illnesses like the flu.
- Ballas is set to address MPs in Parliament and is collaborating with pharmaceutical company Sanofi’s Breathe Equal campaign to increase public understanding of respiratory conditions.
- She advocates for improved access to care in 'deprived areas' and encourages early diagnosis, highlighting that nearly two million people in the UK live with COPD.