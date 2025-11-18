Strictly’s Shirley Ballas reveals ‘scary’ reality of mother’s lung condition

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Strictly Come Dancing head judge Shirley Ballas has described her mother’s chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) as "really quite scary", detailing how the condition causes her to choke and struggle for breath.

The 65-year-old dancer is now set to address MPs in Parliament to raise awareness of COPD, a group of lung conditions that severely impede breathing, following her mother Audrey’s diagnosis in 2022.

Speaking to BBC Breakfast, Ballas explained: "I don’t want anyone to witness the things I’ve witnessed, when you sit opposite somebody who’s choking and cannot open the airways to breathe, it’s really, really quite scary."

Ballas revealed her mother, who had smoked since childhood, had been "suffering for many years" before her diagnosis. Doctors subsequently warned that a bout of flu could leave her mother "really poorly", potentially escalating to pneumonia.

open image in gallery Shirley Ballas has spoken about her mother’s lung condition (Ian West/PA) ( PA Wire )

This diagnosis prompted Ballas to collaborate with pharmaceutical company Sanofi’s Breathe Equal campaign, aiming to increase public understanding of respiratory conditions.

Reflecting on the daily challenges, Ballas added: "I’ve witnessed a choking, I’ve been out with her when she’s out of breath, and of course, she lives with me, and it’s… it’s quite sad, it’s debilitating, and also it’s never going to get any better."

She emphasised the importance of managing the condition and protecting her mother from seasonal illnesses.

Ballas also expressed a desire for improved access to care in "deprived areas", stating: "I just want to get that word out generally to everybody, if you’re feeling unwell, or coughing or not feeling the best, to go and try to see the doctor and get diagnosed."

According to Asthma + Lung UK, nearly two million people are living with COPD in the UK.

“Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease is an umbrella term used to describe a group of chronic lung conditions that obstruct airflow and make breathing more difficult,” explains Dr Raj Chaggar, GP at Nuffield Health Leeds Hospital.

These include chronic bronchitis and emphysema.

“Chronic bronchitis is characterised by inflammation of the airways, leading to persistent coughing and excessive mucus production,” says Chaggar. “Whereas emphysema involves progressive damage to the air sacs (alveoli) and reducing overall lung function.”

open image in gallery There are 1.7 million people living with COPD in the UK (Alamy/PA)

Some common early symptoms include breathlessness, wheezing, a chronic cough and frequent episodes of winter infections.

COPD can’t be cured, so treatment focuses on easing symptoms, preventing complications and maintaining lung function.

Pulmonary rehabilitation is also an option which can help people with respiratory conditions improve their ability to do everyday tasks.