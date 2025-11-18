Strictly’s Shirley Ballas reveals ‘scary’ reality of mother’s lung condition
‘It’s quite sad, it’s debilitating, and also it’s never going to get any better,’ says Strictly judge
Strictly Come Dancing head judge Shirley Ballas has described her mother’s chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) as "really quite scary", detailing how the condition causes her to choke and struggle for breath.
The 65-year-old dancer is now set to address MPs in Parliament to raise awareness of COPD, a group of lung conditions that severely impede breathing, following her mother Audrey’s diagnosis in 2022.
Speaking to BBC Breakfast, Ballas explained: "I don’t want anyone to witness the things I’ve witnessed, when you sit opposite somebody who’s choking and cannot open the airways to breathe, it’s really, really quite scary."
Ballas revealed her mother, who had smoked since childhood, had been "suffering for many years" before her diagnosis. Doctors subsequently warned that a bout of flu could leave her mother "really poorly", potentially escalating to pneumonia.
This diagnosis prompted Ballas to collaborate with pharmaceutical company Sanofi’s Breathe Equal campaign, aiming to increase public understanding of respiratory conditions.
Reflecting on the daily challenges, Ballas added: "I’ve witnessed a choking, I’ve been out with her when she’s out of breath, and of course, she lives with me, and it’s… it’s quite sad, it’s debilitating, and also it’s never going to get any better."
She emphasised the importance of managing the condition and protecting her mother from seasonal illnesses.
Ballas also expressed a desire for improved access to care in "deprived areas", stating: "I just want to get that word out generally to everybody, if you’re feeling unwell, or coughing or not feeling the best, to go and try to see the doctor and get diagnosed."
According to Asthma + Lung UK, nearly two million people are living with COPD in the UK.
“Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease is an umbrella term used to describe a group of chronic lung conditions that obstruct airflow and make breathing more difficult,” explains Dr Raj Chaggar, GP at Nuffield Health Leeds Hospital.
These include chronic bronchitis and emphysema.
“Chronic bronchitis is characterised by inflammation of the airways, leading to persistent coughing and excessive mucus production,” says Chaggar. “Whereas emphysema involves progressive damage to the air sacs (alveoli) and reducing overall lung function.”
Some common early symptoms include breathlessness, wheezing, a chronic cough and frequent episodes of winter infections.
COPD can’t be cured, so treatment focuses on easing symptoms, preventing complications and maintaining lung function.
Pulmonary rehabilitation is also an option which can help people with respiratory conditions improve their ability to do everyday tasks.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments