What is an EGOT? The esteemed club Speilberg joins after Grammy win’

Steven Spielberg names the one movie he’s made that he thinks is ‘perfect’
  • Acclaimed film director Steven Spielberg has achieved EGOT status, joining an exclusive group of artists who have won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony Award.
  • He completed this rare quadruple honour by securing a Grammy Award for Best Music Film for Music By John Williams at the ceremony in Los Angeles.
  • Spielberg is now the 22nd individual to reach EGOT status, placing him alongside Hollywood luminaries such as Mel Brooks, Audrey Hepburn, and Viola Davis.
  • The Grammys also saw other notable wins, including FKA Twigs for Best Dance/Electronic Album, Cynthia Erivo for Best Pop Duet/Group Performance, Kendrick Lamar for Best Rap Song, and Lady Gaga for Best Dance Pop Recording.
  • Spielberg is preparing to release his latest alien encounter movie, Disclosure Day, which is set to be released on 12 June next year.
