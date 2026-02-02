Steven Spielberg achieves Egot status with historic Grammys win

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Acclaimed film director Steven Spielberg has achieved the coveted EGOT status, joining an exclusive club of artists who have won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony Award. The legendary filmmaker completed the rare quadruple honour after securing a Grammy Award.

The 79-year-old scooped the award for Best Music Film for Music By John Williams at the ceremony held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday. This latest accolade adds to his impressive collection, which includes three Oscars, four Primetime Emmys, seven Daytime Emmys, and a Tony Award, which he received as a producer for the musical A Strange Loop.

Following his win, the ET The Extra-Terrestrial director expressed his gratitude, stating: "Thank you to all the Grammy voters, whose recognition of Music By John Williams means the world to me." Spielberg is now the 22nd individual to achieve this remarkable feat, placing him alongside Hollywood luminaries such as Mel Brooks, Audrey Hepburn, Viola Davis and Whoopi Goldberg.

Many stars best known for their work in music and theatre, including Elton John, John Legend, Andrew Lloyd Webber and Jennifer Hudson, have also achieved EGOT status.

Spilberg has one three Oscars, four Primetime Emmys, seven Daytime Emmys, one Tony Award and now a Grammy in his career ( AP )

Elsewhere, the Grammys also saw other notable wins, with British singer FKA Twigs, real name Tahliah Barnett, taking home Best Dance/Electronic Album for her record Eusexua. Cynthia Erivo won Best Pop Duet/Group Performance for Defying Gravity, a collaboration with Ariana Grande.

Rapper Kendrick Lamar, the most nominated artist with nine nods, secured multiple awards including Best Rap Song for TV Off and Best Melodic Rap Performance for Luther. Pop superstar Lady Gaga, also a highly nominated artist, won Best Dance Pop Recording for Abracadabra and its remixed version.

Spielberg, renowned for cinematic masterpieces such as Schindler’s List (1994), Saving Private Ryan (1998), and the iconic Indiana Jones series, now sees his illustrious career further cemented with this comprehensive recognition across all major entertainment awards.

Meanwhile, the director is preparing to release his latest alien encounter movie, Disclosure Day.

Set to be released on June 12 next year, the film is based on Spielberg’s own original idea and a screenplay by his Jurassic Park collaborator David Koepp. The film’s first trailer introduces Mary Poppins Returns star Emily Blunt as a television meteorologist and Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery actor Josh O’Connor as an unnamed character who urges: “People have the right to know the truth.”