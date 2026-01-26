Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Victoria Beckham appears in public with Spice Girls amid family drama

Victoria Beckham breaks silence on Instagram after Brooklyn's bombshell statement
  • Victoria Beckham joined Geri Horner and Melanie Chisholm (Mel C) to celebrate Emma Bunton's 50th birthday at Soho Farmhouse, with Melanie Brown (Mel B) notably absent.
  • The reunion saw Victoria Beckham smiling in a group photo, marking a public appearance after recent family drama involving her son, Brooklyn Beckham.
  • Victoria shared the photo on Instagram, expressing her love for the group, while her husband, David Beckham, commented: “This made me happy. I can only imagine how the Spice Girls fans feel.”
  • Fans reacted enthusiastically to the Spice Girls reunion, with many calling for a future tour.
  • The celebration occurred shortly after Brooklyn Beckham made accusations against his parents on Instagram, claiming they tried to ruin his relationship and that Victoria 'cancelled' his wife's wedding dress.
