Sigourney Weaver names her favourite film that she has starred in

Sigourney Weaver says new Avatar film let her return to her adolescence
  • Sigourney Weaver, 76, described playing the 14-year-old Na'vi character Kiri in the new Avatar film, Avatar: Fire and Ash, as her favourite project to date.
  • The Aliens actor praised director James Cameron's encouraging leadership, which allowed her to trust her instincts on set.
  • The film, set for release on 19 December, is described as an emotional and intimate experience, exploring themes of grief and a mixed-race family coping in a prejudiced world.
  • Avatar: Fire and Ash has already received a Golden Globe nomination for cinematic and box office achievement, reflecting high expectations for its commercial success.
  • The franchise has a strong track record, with the first two films, Avatar and Avatar: The Way of Water, being among the highest-grossing movies globally.
