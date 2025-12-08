Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

I’m a Celebrity star issues one word response to romance rumours with campmate

I'm A Celeb fans think they've found the moment that confirms Aitch's feelings for Shona
  • Shona McGarty, who finished third on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! has unequivocally dismissed rumours of a romance with fellow campmate Aitch as "rubbish".
  • The former EastEnders actress clarified on ITV’s Lorraine that she is over a decade older than Aitch and views him as a "little brother", attributing their bond to shared "hyper and silly" energy.
  • McGarty's jungle journey saw her place behind runner-up Tom Read Wilson and the eventual King Of The Jungle, YouTube star Angryginge.
  • She revealed that the contestants have formed a close WhatsApp group, maintaining strong friendships and considering each other "family" after the experience.
  • McGarty also discussed her yodelling, a skill learned during lockdown, and expressed a future career interest in presenting and "a bit of everything", noting the show helped her anxiety.
