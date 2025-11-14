Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Sara Cox congratulated by royalty as Children in Need challenge raises millions

Sara Cox overcome with emotion after learning how much Children in Need challenge has raised
  • BBC Radio 2 presenter Sara Cox has raised over £4 million for Children in Need through her "Great Northern Marathon Challenge".
  • Cox's challenge involved covering 135 miles, equivalent to five marathons in five days, culminating in Pudsey, Leeds, on Friday.
  • Her journey began in Kielder Forest and traversed Northumberland, Durham, North Yorkshire, and West Yorkshire, with Cox carrying a distinctive Pudsey Bear backpack.
  • The Prince of Wales offered his congratulations for her remarkable effort, sending a video message played on Scott Mills' Radio 2 breakfast show.
  • The fundraising total, which surpassed £3 million on Thursday, prompted an emotional response from Cox, who thanked donors and highlighted the encouragement from women over 50.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in