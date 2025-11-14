Sara Cox congratulated by royalty as Children in Need challenge raises millions
- BBC Radio 2 presenter Sara Cox has raised over £4 million for Children in Need through her "Great Northern Marathon Challenge".
- Cox's challenge involved covering 135 miles, equivalent to five marathons in five days, culminating in Pudsey, Leeds, on Friday.
- Her journey began in Kielder Forest and traversed Northumberland, Durham, North Yorkshire, and West Yorkshire, with Cox carrying a distinctive Pudsey Bear backpack.
- The Prince of Wales offered his congratulations for her remarkable effort, sending a video message played on Scott Mills' Radio 2 breakfast show.
- The fundraising total, which surpassed £3 million on Thursday, prompted an emotional response from Cox, who thanked donors and highlighted the encouragement from women over 50.