Mercury Prize 2025 winner revealed

Sam Fender wins 2025 Mercury Prize
  • Sam Fender was awarded the 2025 Mercury Prize for his third studio album, "People Watching".
  • The ceremony took place in Newcastle for the first time, a short distance from Fender's hometown of North Shields.
  • Fender's album triumphed over those by other shortlisted artists, including Fontaines DC, Wolf Alice, CMAT, and Pulp.
  • The judging panel commended People Watching for its "cohesion, character and ambition", describing it as a classic album.
  • Many nominees praised the decision to move the Mercury Prize ceremony from its usual London location to a northern city.
