Mercury Prize 2025 winner revealed
- Sam Fender was awarded the 2025 Mercury Prize for his third studio album, "People Watching".
- The ceremony took place in Newcastle for the first time, a short distance from Fender's hometown of North Shields.
- Fender's album triumphed over those by other shortlisted artists, including Fontaines DC, Wolf Alice, CMAT, and Pulp.
- The judging panel commended People Watching for its "cohesion, character and ambition", describing it as a classic album.
- Many nominees praised the decision to move the Mercury Prize ceremony from its usual London location to a northern city.