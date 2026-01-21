SAG Actor Awards confirm return of popular host for 2026 ceremony
- Kristen Bell is set to host the Screen Actors Guild's Actor Awards for an unprecedented third time on 1 March.
- Bell previously hosted the ceremony in 2018 and last year, expressing her excitement about the return and the potential sing at the event.
- Netflix will stream the awards live from the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles.
- One Battle After Another leads film nominations with seven nods, while The Studio received the most TV nominations with five.
- Harrison Ford will be honoured with the SAG-AFTRA Life Achievement Award during the prestigious ceremony.