Harry Potter star makes admission about iconic character ahead of new TV series
- Rupert Grint, who played Ron Weasley in the Harry Potter films, stated he is unlikely to "step out" of the character's shadow, expressing his love for the role and its connection to fans' childhoods.
- Grint, now 37, began playing Ron at age 12 and finished at 22, acknowledging the role profoundly changed his life.
- He has written a letter to Alastair Stout, the child actor cast as Ron Weasley in the forthcoming HBO Max TV series adaptation.
- The new "decades-long" TV series will adapt JK Rowling's books, with each season based on one of the seven novels.
- Production for the series began in July at Warner Bros Studios Leavesden in the UK, featuring a new cast including Dominic McLaughlin as Harry and Arabella Stanton as Hermione, with a debut expected in 2027.