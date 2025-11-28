Post Malone pays tribute to NFL star during Thanksgiving show
- Post Malone paid tribute to late Dallas Cowboys defensive end Marshawn Kneeland during his Thanksgiving Day NFL halftime show performance.
- The singer performed between the Dallas Cowboys and Kansas City Chiefs game at AT&T Stadium in Texas.
- Malone wore a jacket featuring Kneeland's jersey number, 94, and dedicated the end of his performance to him, stating, "We love you 94."
- Kneeland, aged 24, died by suicide on 6 November after a police chase, as confirmed by the Texas Department of Public Safety.
- The Dallas Cowboys and the NFL expressed profound sadness over the loss of Kneeland, who played 18 games over two seasons.
If you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call or text 988 or visit 988lifeline.org to access online chat from the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. This is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week. If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you. In the UK, people having mental health crises can contact the Samaritans at 116 123 or jo@samaritans.org