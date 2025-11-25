Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Oasis share statement with fans after final show of reunion tour

Oasis perform 'Acquiesce' on opening night of reunion tour
  • Oasis concluded their 41-date, record-breaking world reunion tour in São Paulo, Brazil, on Sunday, 23 November, having started in Cardiff, Wales, on 4 July.
  • The tour marked the first time brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher performed together onstage since the band's split in 2009, playing a consistent 23-song setlist each night.
  • The extensive tour included multiple nights in Manchester and seven shows at Wembley Stadium in London, alongside international dates across North and South America, Australia, Japan and South Korea.
  • Fans expressed immense gratitude for the shows and a desire for more dates, with the band's Instagram statement concluding there would be "a pause for a period of reflection".
  • Despite rumours of a 2026 reunion for the Knebworth anniversary, The Independent understands the siblings and their teams plan to take a year-long break from live performances.
