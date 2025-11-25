Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Oasis have shared a message with fans after their record-breaking, headline-generating reunion tour came to an end.

The band performed the final show of their 41-date world tour in São Paulo, Brazil, on Sunday (23 November), after kicking off proceedings in Cardiff, Wales, on 4 July.

Brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher were reunited onstage for the first time since Oasis split in 2009, performing the same setlist comprising 23 of the band’s biggest hits each night.

Included in the UK leg were five nights in their hometown of Manchester and a total of seven shows at Wembley Stadium in London. The band also performed international shows in North and South America, Australia, Japan and South Korea.

“And so it came to pass,” Oasis’s statement said on Instagram. “‘The most damaging pop cultural force in recent British history’ found its way into the hearts and minds of a new generation.

“From Gallagher Hill to the River Plate, from Croke Park on the banks of the Royal Canal to the City Of Angels, the love, joy, tears and euphoria will never be forgotten.”

They concluded: “There will now be a pause for a period of reflection.”

Responding in the comments section, fans pivoted between thanking the band for the 2025 shows and begging them to announce more dates.

“Please, we don’t want to wait another 16 years...” one person wrote, while another said: “Come back soon. We love you.”

“Wembley vibes were crazy and majestical,” someone else said. “Thank you all for giving me one of my greatest memories ever.”

A fourth person wrote: “The most inspiring and truly incredible reunion in the history of rock music... thank you for the absolute joy!”

“Thank you,” another added. “You made my dream come true, I got to live it twice. I’ll carry this forever.”

Brothers Liam and Noel embrace during an Oasis show at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California ( Getty )

Rumours have swirled for months that Oasis are planning to reunite again in 2026, to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their historic Knebworth shows.

However, The Independent understands that Noel and Liam are planning on taking a year out from live shows, as the siblings and their respective teams and families “all need a break”.

In summer, sources spoke of the chaotic but jubilant scenes backstage after each show, where football stars such as Jack Grealish and Phil Foden rubbed shoulders with Noel and his longtime friend Richard Ashcroft, who has been opening for the band each night.

“It’s been a proper love-in backstage,” one source told The Independent. “There’s a friends and family bar which is basically free booze – Guinness on draft (of course), beer, wine and champagne. It’s like going to a wedding every night.”

They continued: “Cast and Richard Ashcroft are having the time of their lives – it’s been so nice to see Noel and Liam’s guests vibing off each other. Everyone’s been making new friends.”

In a five-star review of the first Oasis show in Cardiff, critic Mark Beaumont wrote that the “real underlying thrill is of a historical moment fully revived”.

“For all the laddish boorishness that Oasis undoubtedly encapsulated, the Britpop era, for Millennials and Gen Zers alike, is as halcyon as Beatlemania or the summer of love – a time of vivid colour, jubilant melody, political stability and affordable flats,” he said.

“And to be a part of this second wind of torrid Oasismania, hyped by effusive press coverage and leading to historic shows such as this one, is as close to actually ‘being there’ as it’s possible to get.”