‘It should be British’: Noel Gallagher makes bold pitch for Bond theme
- Noel Gallagher has expressed a strong desire to compose the next James Bond theme song, stating it would be an "absolute honour" to contribute to the iconic spy franchise.
- The 58-year-old rock star, who recently concluded the highly anticipated Oasis Live 25 reunion world tour, believes such themes should be done by Brits.
- Gallagher also light-heartedly suggested he would be open to portraying a "Mancunian villain" in a future Bond film.
- The search for the next James Bond actor and theme song artist is ongoing, with Callum Turner reportedly the frontrunner for the role and his fiancée, Dua Lipa, rumoured to record the theme.
- Creative control of the franchise has transitioned to Amazon MGM Studios, though Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson retain their positions as co-owners, and Denis Villeneuve is set to direct the next film.