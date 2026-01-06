Noel Gallagher says it would be an ‘absolute honour’ to record next James Bond song

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Noel Gallagher has expressed a strong desire to compose the next James Bond theme song, stating it would be an "absolute honour" to contribute to the iconic spy franchise.

The 58-year-old rockstar, best known for his pivotal role in the beloved Britpop group Oasis, recently concluded the highly anticipated Oasis Live 25 reunion world tour.

Speaking on TalkSport with Andy Goldstein, Gallagher confirmed his willingness, remarking: "Absolutely, yeah, of course. It’d be an absolute honour. I think those kinds of things should be done by Brits."

He also light-heartedly suggested he would be open to portraying a "Mancunian villain" in a future film, though he clarified that he has not yet been approached for the musical role.

open image in gallery Liam and Noel Gallagher during the Oasis Live 25 tour ( The Canadian Press )

The search for the next actor to embody the acclaimed secret agent, alongside the artist tasked with delivering its signature theme, remains ongoing. Previous musical contributors to the action blockbuster include Adele, who performed Skyfall (2012), Billie Eilish with No Time To Die (2020), and Madonna’s Die Another Day (2002).

This comes as Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson have transitioned from their roles as primary producers, ceding creative control to Amazon MGM studios as part of a significant deal. The pair will, however, retain their positions as co-owners of the franchise.

The Broccoli family had maintained singular or partnered control over the official film series since the inaugural 007 movie, Dr No, in 1962.

British actor Callum Turner, 35, is reportedly the frontrunner to play the next James Bond, with unverified claims suggesting he has been discussing his casting.

The rumour also suggests his fiancée, pop star Dua Lipa, could record the theme song for his debut as 007.

open image in gallery Turner with his fiancée Dua Lipa in May 2025 ( Getty )

Dune director Denis Villeneuve will helm the next Bond film, which is still yet to make any casting announcements or what it will be called. The previous Bond film, No Time To Die, was released in 2021 and marked Daniel Craig’s last outing as 007, having played the spy in five different movies.

Oasis, celebrated for hit songs such as Wonderwall, Don’t Look Back In Anger, and Champagne Supernova, reunited for a highly successful return tour, nearly 15 years after the band's dramatic dissolution following a well-publicised fallout between the Gallagher brothers.