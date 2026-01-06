Noel Gallagher says it would be an ‘absolute honour’ to record next James Bond song
Rock star also light-heartedly suggested he would be open to portraying a ‘Mancunian villain’ in the upcoming film
Noel Gallagher has expressed a strong desire to compose the next James Bond theme song, stating it would be an "absolute honour" to contribute to the iconic spy franchise.
The 58-year-old rockstar, best known for his pivotal role in the beloved Britpop group Oasis, recently concluded the highly anticipated Oasis Live 25 reunion world tour.
Speaking on TalkSport with Andy Goldstein, Gallagher confirmed his willingness, remarking: "Absolutely, yeah, of course. It’d be an absolute honour. I think those kinds of things should be done by Brits."
He also light-heartedly suggested he would be open to portraying a "Mancunian villain" in a future film, though he clarified that he has not yet been approached for the musical role.
The search for the next actor to embody the acclaimed secret agent, alongside the artist tasked with delivering its signature theme, remains ongoing. Previous musical contributors to the action blockbuster include Adele, who performed Skyfall (2012), Billie Eilish with No Time To Die (2020), and Madonna’s Die Another Day (2002).
This comes as Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson have transitioned from their roles as primary producers, ceding creative control to Amazon MGM studios as part of a significant deal. The pair will, however, retain their positions as co-owners of the franchise.
The Broccoli family had maintained singular or partnered control over the official film series since the inaugural 007 movie, Dr No, in 1962.
British actor Callum Turner, 35, is reportedly the frontrunner to play the next James Bond, with unverified claims suggesting he has been discussing his casting.
The rumour also suggests his fiancée, pop star Dua Lipa, could record the theme song for his debut as 007.
Dune director Denis Villeneuve will helm the next Bond film, which is still yet to make any casting announcements or what it will be called. The previous Bond film, No Time To Die, was released in 2021 and marked Daniel Craig’s last outing as 007, having played the spy in five different movies.
Oasis, celebrated for hit songs such as Wonderwall, Don’t Look Back In Anger, and Champagne Supernova, reunited for a highly successful return tour, nearly 15 years after the band's dramatic dissolution following a well-publicised fallout between the Gallagher brothers.
