Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Netflix viewers overjoyed as classic sci-fi series returns in 2026

Jacob Carter death scene in Stargate SG-1
  • Netflix has announced that the acclaimed sci-fi series Stargate SG-1 will be returning to its streaming catalogue.
  • All 10 seasons of the show, totalling 214 episodes, are set to be added to the service.
  • The series will become available on Netflix in the US and select international territories, including the UK, from 15 February 2026.
  • Stargate SG-1, an adaptation of the 1994 film, originally ran from 1997 to 2007 and is widely regarded as one of the best sci-fi series.
  • Fans have welcomed the news of its return to Netflix, sharing their excitement on social media platforms.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in