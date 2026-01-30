Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Trump family absent from Melania documentary premiere

Donald and Melania Trump arrive at First Lady's documentary premiere
  • Most of Donald Trump's children were notably absent from the premiere of a documentary about Melania Trump.
  • Barron Trump, 19, son of Donald Trump and Melania, was among those who did not attend, consistent with his rare public appearances.
  • Reports had previously indicated that Eric and Ivanka Trump were also unlikely to be present at the event.
  • Donald Trump Jr was the only one of Donald Trump's children mentioned who attended the premiere.
  • Director Brett Ratner was also present at the documentary's premiere.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in