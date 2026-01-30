Trump family absent from Melania documentary premiere
- Most of Donald Trump's children were notably absent from the premiere of a documentary about Melania Trump.
- Barron Trump, 19, son of Donald Trump and Melania, was among those who did not attend, consistent with his rare public appearances.
- Reports had previously indicated that Eric and Ivanka Trump were also unlikely to be present at the event.
- Donald Trump Jr was the only one of Donald Trump's children mentioned who attended the premiere.
- Director Brett Ratner was also present at the documentary's premiere.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks