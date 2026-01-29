Melania documentary premiere live updates: Trump, allies and reality TV stars expected at Kennedy Center event
The documentary’s controversial director Brett Ratner and former New York City mayor Eric Adams are also set to attend the event in Washington, D.C.
A new documentary about Melania Trump is set to have its world premiere tonight in Washington, D.C. at the Kennedy Center, which was referred to as the “Trump-Kennedy Center” on official invitations.
Among those expected to be in attendance are the president and the first lady, along with Brett Ratner, the film’s director. Ratner is a controversial figure who has not worked in Hollywood since a string of sexual misconduct allegations in 2017, and was recently pictured in the Epstein files.
Also on the guest list are various media figures including Dr. Oz, Dr. Phil, Fox News host Maria Bartiromo, and former New York City mayor Eric Adams. A number of reality television stars have also been invited, such as Todd and Julie Chrisley. The multimillionaire couple were serving time in prison for fraud and tax evasion before they were pardoned by President Trump last year.
Much of the Trump administration are also expected to attend, including second lady Usha Vance, FBI Director Kash Patel, attorney general Pam Bondi, secretary of war Pete Hegseth, secretary of homeland security Kristi Noem, secretary of state Marco Rubio and secretary of health and human services Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.
Despite the lavish premiere event, the film is not expected to become a box office hit when it is released nationwide tomorrow. It has been predicted to earn between $1 million and $5 million on its opening weekend.
Follow below for live updates from tonight’s premiere...
Where is the 'Melania' premiere being held?
On official invites for tonight’s Melania premiere, the venue is referred to as the “Trump-Kennedy Center”.
This new title for The John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts has proved highly controversial, and legal observers have argued that only Congress can legally change the venue’s name.
Read more here:
Did the Trump-Kennedy Center board violate federal law by renaming facility?
