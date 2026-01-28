How to watch the Melania documentary as controversial film experiences ‘soft’ sales
- The controversial and mysterious Melania documentary, which follows the First Lady in the 20 days leading up to the 2025 presidential inauguration, is reportedly experiencing “soft” ticket sales in the UK, where it opens on Friday.
- Just three tickets have reportedly been sold at the Vue cinema in Islington, while the chain says they have received complaints for screening the film.
- Meanwhile, no tickets were sold for initial screenings in locations such as Jacksonville and Atlanta in the United States.
- The film is set to be released in almost 30 countries, with many major UK cinema operators scheduled to hold screenings. Those wishing to see the film are advised to check local listings.
- Amazon, which invested $40m (£29m) to launch the film globally, will be streaming it on their Prime Video platform, although a release date is yet to be confirmed.