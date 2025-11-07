Maroon 5 announced for major London concert next year
- American pop-rock band Maroon 5 has been announced as a headliner for the BST Hyde Park series, performing on Friday, July 3, with OneRepublic as special guests.
- Fronted by Adam Levine, Maroon 5 has sold over 135 million records worldwide and consistently topped charts for more than two decades.
- Other confirmed acts for the festival include country icon Garth Brooks on Saturday, June 27, 2026, US rapper Pitbull on Friday, July 10, and Scottish singer Lewis Capaldi on Saturday, July 11, and Sunday, July 12.
- Jim King, chief executive of AEG Presents UK, highlighted Lewis Capaldi's upcoming performance as a highly anticipated "true comeback".
- Tickets for the BST Hyde Park series will go on general sale on November 12.