One Direction star asks for fans’ help as he prepares new album launch
- Louis Tomlinson is scheduled to release his new album, How Did I Get Here?, this Friday, 23 January.
- The former One Direction star has asked his fans for support to help his new record "cut through the noise" and receive the attention it merits.
- His former bandmate, Harry Styles, is also releasing a new single, ‘Aperture’, on the same day, with his album Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally due in March.
- Tomlinson described his new album as his "most confident" work, aiming to embrace his pop sound and attract a broader audience.
- He also reflected on the death of bandmate Liam Payne in October 2024, stating he will "never really accept" it and praising Payne's supportive character.