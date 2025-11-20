Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

What you need to know about Lily Allen’s new UK tour

Lily Allen shares behind-the-scenes video of new album recording
  • Lily Allen has confirmed a new run of live arena dates for June next year, following the rapid sell-out of her 2026 theatre shows.
  • The tour, her biggest headline tour to date, will kick off in Newcastle and conclude at Dublin's 3Arena.
  • Tickets for these newly announced dates will go on sale on Thursday, 27 November at 10am via gigsandtours and Ticketmaster.
  • Allen will perform her critically acclaimed comeback album, West End Girl, in its entirety during the theatre tour, as well as at the Mighty Hoopla festival.
  • West End Girl reached number two on the UK albums chart and has received widespread praise for its vulnerable and sharp songwriting.
