What you need to know about Lily Allen’s new UK tour
- Lily Allen has confirmed a new run of live arena dates for June next year, following the rapid sell-out of her 2026 theatre shows.
- The tour, her biggest headline tour to date, will kick off in Newcastle and conclude at Dublin's 3Arena.
- Tickets for these newly announced dates will go on sale on Thursday, 27 November at 10am via gigsandtours and Ticketmaster.
- Allen will perform her critically acclaimed comeback album, West End Girl, in its entirety during the theatre tour, as well as at the Mighty Hoopla festival.
- West End Girl reached number two on the UK albums chart and has received widespread praise for its vulnerable and sharp songwriting.