Leonardo DiCaprio laughs off Jeff Bezos joke at Critics’ Choice Awards
- Leonardo DiCaprio was the subject of a joke by host Chelsea Handler at the Critics’ Choice Awards.
- Handler quipped about DiCaprio being 'trapped' on Jeff Bezos's super yacht in St Barts, comparing the situation to the Titanic.
- DiCaprio, who starred in the 1997 film, appeared visibly awkward but chuckled along with the audience.
- The ceremony saw One Battle After Another win Best Picture and Best Director, while British drama Adolescence secured four awards.
- Jessie Buckley won Best Actress for Hamnet, and Timothée Chalamet took Best Actor for Marty Supreme, with Sinners also winning four categories.