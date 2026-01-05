Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Leonardo DiCaprio laughs off Jeff Bezos joke at Critics’ Choice Awards

Leonardo DiCaprio roasted over Jeff Bezos link at Critics' Choice Awards
  • Leonardo DiCaprio was the subject of a joke by host Chelsea Handler at the Critics’ Choice Awards.
  • Handler quipped about DiCaprio being 'trapped' on Jeff Bezos's super yacht in St Barts, comparing the situation to the Titanic.
  • DiCaprio, who starred in the 1997 film, appeared visibly awkward but chuckled along with the audience.
  • The ceremony saw One Battle After Another win Best Picture and Best Director, while British drama Adolescence secured four awards.
  • Jessie Buckley won Best Actress for Hamnet, and Timothée Chalamet took Best Actor for Marty Supreme, with Sinners also winning four categories.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in