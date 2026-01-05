Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Leonardo DiCaprio found himself at the centre of a joke poking fun at his association with billionaire businessman Jeff Bezos at the Critics’ Choice Awards.

The annual ceremony took place in Hollywood on Sunday (4 January), and DiCaprio was in attendance after being nominated for his role in One Battle After Another, which won Best Picture and Best Director for Paul Thomas Anderson.

Host Chelsea Handler set her sights on DiCaprio, who just a few days earlier had been photographed talking to Amazon founder Bezos on his super yacht in the Caribbean, near St Barts.

One day later, the actor had to skip the Palm Springs International Film Festival due to travel restrictions imposed after US airstrikes on Venezuela.

“Leo almost didn’t make it tonight because he was trapped on a boat in St Barts,” Handler quipped, adding: “It was just like the Titanic, but worse because Jeff Bezos was there.”

A visibly awkward DiCaprio, who starred in James Cameron’s 1997 blockbuster, chuckled along with the joke, which prompted laughter from the audience.

Handler then turned her attention to DiCaprio’s One Battle After Another co-star Benicio del Toro, saying: “Benicio, you’ve had a phenomenal year, and we need to see more of you, OK? Stop being so selective. I need you in more movies, in more TV shows, in room 708 at the Andaz Hotel tonight.”

open image in gallery Chelsea Handler roasted Leonardo DiCaprio at Critics' Choice Awards ( YouTube )

The awards ceremony saw British drama Adolescence scoop four awards in total, including trophies for actors Stephen Graham, Erin Doherty and Owen Cooper, who became the awards show’s youngest ever winner.

Meanwhile, in the film categories, Timothée Chalamet won Best Actor for his role in Marty Supreme, directed by Josh Safdie, and Irish actor Jessie Buckley took home Best Actress for her performance in Chloé Zhao’s adaptation of Maggie O’Farrell’s Hamnet.

During her acceptance speech, Buckley praised her co-star Paul Mescal, who grew emotional after her triumph.

“Paul, I bloody love you, man. And I know loads of other women do in this room too, but tough s***,” she joked.

“I could drink you like water, working with you every single day. You’re a giant of the heart and thank you so much for making me a little bit more human.”

open image in gallery Jessie Buckley poses with the Best Actress award for 'Hamnet' at Critics’ Choice Awards ( REUTERS )

Hamnet explores the relationship between William Shakespeare and his wife, Anne Hathaway, in the aftermath of their 11-year-old son’s death. The film will be released in the UK on Friday (9 January).

It was also a big night for horror with Ryan Coogler’s Sinners winning four categories, including Best Screenplay and Best Casting. Weapons star Amy Madigan also beat Wicked ’s Ariana Grande to win Best Supporting Actress for her villainous turn as Aunt Gladys.