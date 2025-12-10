Man ejected from Lady Gaga concert after being identified as a ‘serial offender’
- Johnson Wen, known as Pyjama Man, was removed from a Lady Gaga concert in Brisbane, Australia, after being identified as a "serial offender".
- Venue security and police were alerted by the tour about Wen, who was wearing a wig and fake moustache, before the show began.
- Wen is infamous for storming celebrity events, including rushing Ariana Grande at a Singapore premiere in November, which left her visibly shaken.
- Following the Ariana Grande incident, Wen was arrested, pleaded guilty to being a public nuisance, served nine days in jail, and was barred from re-entering Singapore.
- Prosecutors labelled Wen a "serial intruder" during his sentencing, and he has a history of disrupting events, including concerts by Katy Perry and The Weeknd, and sporting events.