Man ejected from Lady Gaga concert after being identified as a ‘serial offender’

Moment fan rushes at Ariana Grande at Wicked 2 premiere
  • Johnson Wen, known as Pyjama Man, was removed from a Lady Gaga concert in Brisbane, Australia, after being identified as a "serial offender".
  • Venue security and police were alerted by the tour about Wen, who was wearing a wig and fake moustache, before the show began.
  • Wen is infamous for storming celebrity events, including rushing Ariana Grande at a Singapore premiere in November, which left her visibly shaken.
  • Following the Ariana Grande incident, Wen was arrested, pleaded guilty to being a public nuisance, served nine days in jail, and was barred from re-entering Singapore.
  • Prosecutors labelled Wen a "serial intruder" during his sentencing, and he has a history of disrupting events, including concerts by Katy Perry and The Weeknd, and sporting events.
