Netflix’s most-watched film ever prevented from winning major award
- Netflix's animated film KPop Demon Hunters has been blocked from receiving a BAFTA nomination.
- The film did not meet BAFTA's eligibility criteria, which requires at least 10 commercial screenings in UK cinemas for a minimum of seven days.
- Netflix's attempt to secure a nomination by releasing the film in UK cinemas after its streaming premiere was rejected by the BAFTA film committee.
- Despite this, KPop Demon Hunters remains eligible for the Oscars due to a theatrical release in the US prior to its streaming debut.
- The film is Netflix's most-watched ever, has received record-high critical and audience scores, and its fictional K-pop group made Billboard history.