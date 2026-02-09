Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton spark romance rumours with Super Bowl appearance

Bad Bunny calls for unity in 2026 Super Bowl Halftime show
  • Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton have further fuelled romance rumours after being seen sitting together at the Super Bowl.
  • Photos of the pair, both dressed in neutral-coloured clothing, quickly went viral on X as they conversed during the game.
  • Speculation about their relationship began on New Year's Eve when they were spotted at the same party in Aspen, Colorado.
  • The two were also reported to have taken a private plane to Paris together earlier this month.
  • Neither Kardashian nor Hamilton has publicly addressed the relationship, despite their history of high-profile partners.
